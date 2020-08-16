Editor:

Hi everyone! Hope you all are well. By the numbers given, you would think there is no one left. The number of survivor numbers should be posted at least once a week. I’ll bet the stress rate in the U.S.A. would plummet.

Did you know that a little frog can scream? Very loudly. My grandson Alex saved one from being eaten alive by a redish brown snake. Luckily he only had it by the back foot. After Alex got it down from the top of the window, I held the snake's tail and he got the frog. Each went their own way.

The Jesus Loves You Ministry needs a good used microwave oven, for the building. While I am begging we need tarps and rope for the campers. I asked on Facebook for tents, but to no avail. Tents any size, pup tents to circus. Please and thank you. There are more campers all the time. Just drop the donations off at the parking lot main door. Knock if you want a receipt.

Pat Spence

El Jobean

