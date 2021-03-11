Editor:

Share The Blessings Ministry wishes to thank the entire crew at iHeart radio, especially the gracious team at UP!98.9 radio station and Kathy Burnham, marketing/events manager at Fishermen's Village for the very successful recent fundraiser at Fishermen's Village.

Sending a special thank you to all who came to say hello and donate products or funds for the continuation of our endeavors. We continue to reach out to the community and provide hygiene products, and cleaning items to those in need.

Fran Kowalczyk

Founder and Trustee

Share The Blessings Ministry

