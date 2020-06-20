Editor
I saw it on TV. A Minneapolis police officer murdered a handcuffed man – in broad daylight – on the street. The murder took about 8 minutes to commit. Three of the policeman’s fellow officers were on lookout, and they did nothing to help the man being murdered despite his pleading for help. Police officers take an oath to serve and protect citizens of the United States. All citizens.
Over the years Officer Derek Chauvin was protected by that department from many complaints having to do with his rogue behavior, thus setting the stage for murder in public view in the streets of the city the police are supposed to keep safe. The thin blue line within the Minneapolis Police Department also played a part in the murder of George Floyd.
What about the many brave, dedicated police officers who take their oath seriously: Those fine officers suffer the backlash of the actions of a few.
Like any other crime, there are no winners.
The victims of a crime suffer. Their families suffer. Friends suffer. The relatives of the perpetrator suffer. The nation suffers. The criminal loses the most valuable thing anyone has – self value. With each act that hurts someone else one’s self-esteem diminishes.
Maybe it’s time
It’s time for all of us to take a knee.
It’s time for a moment of self-reflection.
It’s time for a prayer or a moment of silence.
It’s time to make our voice heard.
It’s soon time to vote.
I thank all of the dedicated police who keep us safe.
Robert L. Moran
Port Charlotte
