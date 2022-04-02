The Biden administration and big media are misleading Americans on so many subjects. Here are some examples from a YouGov poll:
Americans think 41% of the population is Black. The reality is 12%.
Americans think 39% of the population is Hispanic. The reality is 17%.
Americans think 21% of the population is transgender. The reality is less than 1%.
Americans think 30% of the population is gay. The reality is 3%.
So why are we letting big businesses, like Disney, cater to the gay/trans minority when the majority of Americans are heterosexual. Why is the media ostracizing Governor DeSantis for preventing gender discussions for kindergarten to third graders by saying it’s about “don’t say gay”? Nowhere in the legislation is the word used and 60% of parents surveyed agree with the law. Indoctrinating 5-7-year-olds about alternative lifestyles is wrong.
Kids that age care more about playing with friends and learning how to spell their names. Let them be kids for a little while.
I don’t care what a person does or is. It’s not my business. But I don’t think a small majority of people have to be in my face dictating that I have to agree and promote lifestyles I find against my ideals.
Government and big business are trying to separate us by race and gender, by liberal and conservative, by income and education. This doesn’t end well if we let the few dictate to the majority. America seems to be disappearing before my eyes and I don’t like it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.