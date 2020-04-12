Editor:
Today’s Viewpoint cartoon must either be an April Fool’s joke or shows your political bias. Gov. Cuomo has failed the citizens of New York. Where was his preparation?
He has made multiple bad decisions in spending millions of dollars on “green” projects and casinos that failed. He is a “whiner” while the President has taken action to save lives in NYC. Where is de Blasio? Doesn’t he have responsibility? After all, NYC is one of the highest taxed cities in America.
Let’s face the truth, no one was prepared for a pandemic. Congress was busy trying to impeach President Trump. President Trump has demonstrated his leadership. He is not a politician and “walks the talk.”
John M. Smith
Punta Gorda
