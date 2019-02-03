Editor:
In regard to the letter whose writer fondly remembers mooning from his car window in his youth, I must object to the choice to print it.
In comparing willingly pushing his own bare buttocks against a window to what he seems to think of the “hijinks” of Brett Kavanaugh’s youth -- sexual assault -- promulgates a gross misunderstanding about what I thought we all understood.
Sexual assault is a crime with very real victims. It is a crime about which we have made some progress for decades of victims who never came forward because our justice system systematically put them on trial.
Whatever you think of the Me Too movement, surely it has helped us see the difference between mooning on the New York State Thruway and sexual assault.
My heart hurts for each victim of sexual assault who might have read that letter.
Diane Pulling
Punta Gorda
