Editor:
Imagine my surprise, naively going down the garden path toward the truth, only to find I was following the not-so-sincere words of a well-known fence sitter and obstructionist. During the final remarks of the failed presidential impeachment trial, Mitch McConnell seemed so sincerely enlightened, definitive and damning of the rhetoric of both intent and orchestrating the Jan. 6 insurrection by the Republican past president.
Well, my fist-bumping quickly turned into realization of several facts.
Mitch McConnell denied the Democratic request to begin a second impeachment trial while Trump was still in office. After a well litigated trial, McConnell finally voted against impeachment on the debunked premise that it was unconstitutional.
Finally, McConnell addressed the Senate preceding saying that the past president indeed tried to impede our electoral process, encouraged through dangerous rhetoric and summoning his supporters the day of the final votes ceremoniously were endorsed, resulting in the despicable storm on the Capitol, resulting in six deaths.
So now, we Americans are prompted by McConnell to sort it all out under the newly elected Biden administration.
This is the same obstructionist, fence sitter who does not care enough for our country to do his job and demand the same from the Republican party.
Now I see clearly why, after 50-plus years of being an active Republican, I am now a proud Democrat.
Kate Howe
Punta Gorda
