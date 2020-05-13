Editor:
For over 10 years Mitch McConnell alone has held Congress hostage as recently evidenced by his admission that over 400-plus House bills sit on his desk waiting for his approval to move on to the Senate for consideration.
To date, the only bills he has allowed is the infamous 2017 Tax Cuts and Job Bill which saved companies $1.5 billion in taxes, which of course raised stock prices benefiting mainly the top 10% of Americans who own stock, not to mention almost all members of Congress. He then turned around and cut funding for Obamacare after it was obvious he never did have any plan for replacement. The cuts provided $5,400 in savings for families earning more than $200k thru 2026, while penalizing families earning less than $75k, $2,600, mostly in lost benefits.
Enter the game changer...coronavirus! Mitch is now sitting in a corner, looking poutier than ever, helpless as the House and Senate have just passed the fourth installment for economic recovery that when it's over, will cost the U.S. more than $2+ trillion dollars. Not billions....trillions! And the irony is that the majority of the money is going as payroll protection to those 70% of Americans who Mitch feels is OK to live week to week, most earning less than the $10 minimum wage that Mitch again feels is more than adequate to raise a family.
Congratulations Mitch. You can now retire as the total failure that you are!
Mark Schlundt
Port Charlotte
