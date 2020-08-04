Editor:

The MLB starting with the San Francisco Giants started kneeling.

The MLB states the National Anthem "has never been about the military or the flag."

Perhaps they have never read the 32 lyrics to the Nation Anthem.

The anthem it is about the flag, the Land and God.

I am done with the NFL (4 years now), and now MLB.

And now add the NBA.

I would rather watch table tennis, than watch people disrespecting the flag. That is exactly what it is: Disrespect, plain & simple!

God bless America.

Robert B. Osborne

Port Charlotte

