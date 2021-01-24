Editor:

Seventy-three years ago, as soon as I came out of my mother’s womb, my Father picked me up, let my Mother give me a kiss then took me to the Queen City, Missouri (population 517) Baptist Church where my Father, Mother and I spent almost every Sunday morning for years and years there afterwards.

The greatest day of my life came when I was approximately 7 years old and I accepted Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior.

I want to thank you Mom and Dad for making sure I attended church which gave me my Christian foundation upon which I stand on while I am here on Earth and giving me the joy of knowing I will be spending eternity in heaven with you, God, Jesus and my many Christian friends and family members.

No greater gift could a Mom and Dad give their children than their salvation through their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Thank you Mom and Dad. I am looking forward to spending eternity with you, God, Jesus and all my family and friends in heaven. Once again, thank you!

Phillip F. Wilson

Punta Gorda

