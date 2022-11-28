Editor:

Liberty, according to Webster’s Dictionary, is the condition of not being subject to restriction or control. That is not what the take over of our educational boards by Moms for Liberty represents. This 501c is funded by ‘dark money’ to promote white Christian nationalism in our schools. Separation of church and state is important in order to protect our freedoms of equality for all in our public school system.


