Editor:
People who read Facebook and belong to the Rotonda West Association member group have been following the "feud" between those who want sidewalks on Boundary Boulevard and those who don't. Both sides make very good and valid points.
A point that is often made is that it is a waste of money.
Speaking of wasting money, the RW MSBU is planning to purchase neighborhood signs for $350,000. $7,000 for each and every sign. They tried purchasing them for $250,000 but no one could do the job for that small of an amount.
Rather than change the specs to something more practical and affordable, they raised the ante. Someone on that MSBU has got to see what a terrible waste of money that really is. Sure it comes out of a "beautification" fund but come on.
The signs need replacing but not at that price.
Skip Wehrle
Rotonda West
