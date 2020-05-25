Editor:

Ice T, $350 for a message from Ice T?

Does he know where Charlotte County, Florida is? COAD, don't you think that money could have been better spent by helping some of the people of Charlotte County who are out of a job. Really!

"We are just trying to think of what we can do to cheer people up and let them know they're doing a good job." Really? Cheer people out of work by getting them some help.

A celebrity's words don't put food on the table, help pay the electric bills, car payments or the cell phone bill. That $350 sure would have helped one family. I'm sure Ice T didn't need that money, and I'm sure few people feel better hearing that message.

Don't waste what little money you have received. Give it to our workers out of a job. Worry about tourism after you worry about our workers. Please!

Darlene Bishop

Punta Gorda

