Editor:
Ice T, $350 for a message from Ice T?
Does he know where Charlotte County, Florida is? COAD, don't you think that money could have been better spent by helping some of the people of Charlotte County who are out of a job. Really!
"We are just trying to think of what we can do to cheer people up and let them know they're doing a good job." Really? Cheer people out of work by getting them some help.
A celebrity's words don't put food on the table, help pay the electric bills, car payments or the cell phone bill. That $350 sure would have helped one family. I'm sure Ice T didn't need that money, and I'm sure few people feel better hearing that message.
Don't waste what little money you have received. Give it to our workers out of a job. Worry about tourism after you worry about our workers. Please!
Darlene Bishop
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.