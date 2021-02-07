Money not spent
wisely in Englewood
Editor:
Judging by the artist’s sketch the “improvements” on Dearborn include damaging the intersections. Roads are for smooth traveling. We should have learned our lesson when someone made money putting in fake brick crosswalks that were detrimental to Dearborn. Now there is another scheme for someone to make money.
Not just Dearborn fell victim to “improvement” at intersections. Driving towards Nokomis on U.S. 41 cars encounter an “artsy” intersection that is not smooth, though not as bumpy as Dearborn’s fake brick fiasco.
Communicating with CRA’s “locked”, but not “closed” office is hardly comparable to a public meeting
During times of need why are millions quietly being sunk into detrimental Dearborn schemes, when Englewood’s narrow two-lane roads’ edges need repair and the earth by them re-enforcement?
Jean Kathleen Ranallo
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.