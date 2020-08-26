Editor:
True monogamy, pair marriage, always has been, is and forever will be the goal of human sex evolution.
Marriage is society’s mechanism designed to regulate and control those many human relations which arise out of the physical fact of natural bisexuality.
This ideal of true pair marriage entails self denial and therefore does it so often fail, because one or both of the contracting parties are lacking in that acme of all human virtues, self-control.
Monogamy is not biologic or natural, but it is indispensable to the maintenance and further development of social civilization.
A man and a woman cooperating even aside from family and offspring, is vastly superior to either two men or two women. It contributes to a delicacy of sentiment, a refinement of moral character and a spiritual growth, which are totally impossible in polygamy.
A woman never can become an ideal mother when she is all the while compelled to engage in rivalry for her husband's affections.
Woman is man’s equal partner in human reproduction and just as important in the progress of human evolution.
Innate maternal affection will never permit emancipated woman to become man’s serious rival in industry.
Marriage leads directly to home founding and maintenance, which is the structural basis of society.
Marriage is man’s greatest purely human achievement, combining as it does the evolution of the biologic relations of male and female with the social relations of husband and wife.
Tina Van Polanen
Port Charlotte
