Editor:
A great big thank you to everyone who came to the El Jobean Pre-Memorial Day ceremony. A special thanks to American Legion 110 for posting the colors and "Taps"; the Chord Barbershop Quartet, and to top it off, the fire department for manning their grill. The League supplied hot dog, chips and water. All in the great Randy Spence Park. Thank you to Parks and Rec for having the park in great shape.
Summer is here, and traffic has lightened up a bit. It doesn’t take 10 minutes to get out of my road. Some days you would think that Englewood is emptying out.
Thank you to all who worked on the holiday. You help keep this country running.
With school out, watch out for the children. I know most of them will have their faces in a screen of some kind, but there will be some of them out there.
Life gets slow in the summer, and it is rather nice.
Watch out for the sand hill cranes, wood storks and all the turtles. They seem to be getting hit, and they are not invisible. State Road 776 is particularly bad.
Stock those pantries and pick up tarps, it is the time to be prepared. Quick food you can eat without cooking. I have a coffee pot and old pots and pans to go on a grill.
Hopefully, we won’t need them. Stay safe.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
