In a recent Daily Sun article, we learned about Governor DeSantis receiving campaign donations from the CEO of a hedge fund that owns shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, the firm selling the very drug our Florida governor is traveling across the state promoting.
This episode reminds us how low our ethical standards have slipped.
Under the previous presidential administration, ethical behavior was viewed as a nuisance which could be easily ignored. Despite ample evidence that the former president’s properties, from which he declined to divest, generated millions in revenue to his benefit, he suffered no consequences. The Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution prohibits officeholders from receiving any “gift, payment or other thing of value” from a foreign entity. This provision was ignored as Trump properties entertained guests from around the world.
It shouldn’t surprise us, then, that Governor DeSantis – who has long admired the past President - is promoting a “cure” for COVID-19 made by a company that supports him, while actively prohibiting communities from taking less expensive and accessible preventative measures such as mask wearing and vaccinations.
In the 2020 election, few voters took notice that David Jones, Democratic candidate for the Florida House, refused to take donations from companies that cause harm to our environment. David lost the election to Michael Grant who made no such pledge.
Until we all start paying attention to the moral decay of our leaders and adjust our voting habits accordingly, things will only get worse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.