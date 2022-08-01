The current lawlessness of our country is due to the abandonment of morality.
In 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries, it was common practice for public schools to open with oral prayer and Bible reading. Plus, the Bible was used as a text book in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries. In the middle of the 1920s this practice started vanishing and secular movement started.
In 1962, (Engel v. Vitale) the Supreme Court ruled school prayer in public schools were unconstitutional. Then to make matters worse in 1963, (Abington School District v. Schempp) the Supreme Court eliminated school-sponsored Bible reading. This stopped the teaching of the Ten Commandments, which has been taught to children for over 3,000 years.
Margaret Sanger founded the American Birth Control League, changed to Planned Parenthood in 1942, with the main purpose of eliminating the Black race in America. In 1973, (Roe v. Wade) U.S. Supreme Court wrongly ruled the Constitution of the United States conferred the right to have an abortion. In 2022, the court sent abortion issue back to the states. But nothing changed, unborn babies are still being murdered.
This shows the decay of morals in America. With secular socialism, church attendance is down. This country was founded on Judeo/Christian values and morals, but no more. Things that were once considered evil are now made legal. This is why rioting, looting, and killing is running rapid in America.
“You can ignore reality, but you cannot ignore the consequences of reality.” – Ayn Rand.
