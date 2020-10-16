Editor:

Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran has the audacity and hypocrisy to criticize his opponent for accepting political donations that are a fraction of the thousands of dollars he has received from special interest groups and corporations.

His deceptive political feint totally contradicts his true belief that it is okay to take multiple donations in dark money by using loop holes in the election laws. If Commissioner Moran sincerely believes that political donations should be limited to $200 per individual he should then return all those hidden donations from special interest groups.

Matthew J. McHugh

Venice

