City manager and Public Works director don’t return my phone calls. City Council person states… “she can’t make anybody do anything.” And, seems annoyed having to listen to my concerns.
City clears a storm drain by dumping the debris on my property and then emails me that they won’t pickup debris from my “vacant lot.”
Director is critical of (slackers) who didn’t have debris out by Nov.20. Yet, City-owned property next to me stillo not cleaned up.
I had two friends with structural damage to their houses. Spent the first 1-1/2 months helping others before finishing my massive debris cleanup (on several properties) by Dec. 31.
City had a 2-month reprieve from picking up yard waste while FEMA contractors “swept” the city. Yet, they didn’t have time to get their own debris to the roadside.
City manager couldn’t “manage” to put out deadline notices on local TV news, (like Charlotte County did). Later informed by my City Council person that property owners in the city are not “Charlotte County residents.”
Citizens, including two attorneys who grew up in the city, knew nothing of the Ccity’s truncated deadline.
For people who missed their deadline, Charlotte County has also “managed” to inform residents of a FDEM Hurricane Ian debris assistance resource.
City of Punta Gorda response? ‘You are on your own’, and, ‘we will lien your property if the debris are not picked up.’
This is a summary of city “management” after a hurricane.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.