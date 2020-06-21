Editor:
I would like to add a few things to a recent Sun article.
The point was made that I have no law enforcement experience. The Sheriff’s Office is an elected administrative position, not a hands-on job.
I would also like to list all 26 points of my candidacy which might better help the public understand the problems that currently exist.
My platform positions are as follows:
Body cams, tickets and arrests must have audio and video or they are null and void; end the war on drugs; end policing for profit; cut the budget; retire undercover cars; end qualified immunity; require deputies to get their own insurance; end luxurious retirement and double dipping; get rid of Sheriff Prumell’s tank.
Also, no more no-knock SWAT raids; end the use of Marsy’s Law; stop excessive force and killing by law enforcement; require proper medical care at the jail; stop overcharging for public records; make internal investigations public; allow and listen to a citizen’s review board; start to employ the Brady’s list of bad officers; fire bad officers and charge them for their crimes. End warrantless stingray spying on innocent citizens; all free speech on law enforcement social media; follow the Constitution; stop using illegal license plate readers; stop illegally violating the first amendment by trespassing citizens with video cameras; officers will not have extra rights but the same as us; stop using illegal gun owner lists and stop nepotism. sheets4sheriff.com
Andrew Sheets
Port Charlotte
