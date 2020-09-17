Editor:

The winning candidate for the Airport Authority ran assuring she would bring in more revenue by increasing flights and tourism to the area.

The peaceful quite retiree community of Deep Creek and Punta Gorda will soon experience an awakening they will regret.

Communities that depend on airports for revenues also must live with the aircraft noise hovering over their homes and poor air environment. Like in other airport communities it also leads to devaluation of property values.

Your homes will then become an unwanted commodity which only rental investors will want to purchase.

Yes, voting wrong has consequences.

Rita Rodriguez

Port Charlotte

