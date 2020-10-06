Editor:

We have lived here for more than 20 years and we are pleasantly surprised at the increase in the number of signs for the Democrat running for president. We have never seen such support for this party before in Charlotte County. Conversely, it seems that those signs are stolen at a very high rate.

There are many ways that the Republican party can show voters that their candidate is worthy of re-election — intelligent discussions on differences, lists of highlights of the last 3 1/2 years and arguments against Vice President Biden's view. Stealing signs says that there is no such items for discussion.

Remember, each time a Biden sigh is replaced, $10 is given to his election campaign.

Carol and Phil Taylor

Punta Gorda

