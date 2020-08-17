Editor:
The article written about the Punta Gorda man who exposed himself was way too graphic for a public newspaper. I understand the need to make people aware of these predators lurking in several local parks but the reporter went too far in describing the incident.
Nancy Lower
Port Charlotte
