We are very fortunate to have a beautiful memorial at the end of Dearborn Street here in Englewood to honor out military forces. I thank the people who developed this tribute.
Could someone tell me why this facility was not used July 4 weekend?
What a wonderful place to honor our heroes. A parade, some inspiring words and perhaps some patriotic music. A place to take your children to wave a flag and witness why our flag means so much to so many.
Surely there are enough citizens in our community to organize an event there to pay our respects to our fallen heroes.
We could and should, also use it on the Fourth of July, Veterans Day, Flag Day, Labor Day and any other "day" we choose to be thankful for.
I'm sure if we advertised such an event, we would attract many patriotic visitors who love our country — and town — as I do.
Dolores Van Slambrouck
Englewood
