Editor:
It is revealing to examine the US News and World Report school rankings for Charlotte County, which are distinct from the state grading system.
How is our esteemed Superintendent Steve Dionisio actually doing?
Let’s use the US News figures for reading and math, excepting the charter schools in the county, since they do not dance to the same pedagogy as the public schools. Once the charters are excepted, the reading and math proficiency for the three Charlotte high schools is about 52 percent. So half the kids can’t read and do math at an acceptable level, and yet 90 percent of them graduate. Curious. And Charlotte ranks at the US News 13th percentile in college readiness, even including the charters.
But, that’s OK. In fact, it so good that we will be awarding our superintendent with $13,021, and then later, a 3 percent raise, and $8,700 per year for board-related activities. That totals up to $178,064, a 17.6 percent raise overall. Have you ever heard of anyone being paid $8,700/year to interact with their boss? La dolce vita!
Let’s compare Sarasota County. For managing 2.8 times as many students, their superintendent is paid 10 percent more. They are in the 33rd percentile for college readiness, have 66 percent reading and 63 percent math proficiency.
Remember that school levy we passed? The money was going to improve outcomes. Apparently, it improved outcomes wonderfully for Mr. Dionisio, and quite a bit for the teachers, but not a whit for students. Alternative schools, not money, are what will improve education.
John R. Doner
Port Charlotte
