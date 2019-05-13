Today's Editorial Cartoon

More help, please,

with business location

Editor:

After living here for 15 years, many things about this area baffle me. But today I’ll choose just one.

The Tamiami Trail. It’s very very long and traffic is pretty heavy and most businesses are in strip malls set back quite a way from the road.

Why is it that when a new business opens and it’s lucky enough to get some publicity from the newspaper, its street address only is placed in the address line? I ask this because if something is at 83957392183849 Tamiami Trail, it is nearly impossible to drive (safely) and try to look at numbers which are not always visible.

Here’s a simple solution. Do the nice little article about the new business, and include a known business which is near it or a cross street which it is close to or the name of the strip mall it is in.

Helene Sovern

North Port

