Memorial Day is the day our nation remembers our courageous servicemen and women. There are ceremonies in every town and city honoring their sacrifices. Nearly every cemetery in the country has ceremonies recognizing America’s fallen heroes.
How sad and unfortunate that our president chose to spend Memorial Day weekend in Japan, our World War II enemy. I consider this a slap in the face to all WW II service members. My dad fought in WW II and received a Bronze Star.
How sickening it was to see him give out “The President’s Cup” at a sumo wrestling tournament instead of participating in the Memorial Day events in America. “That was an incredible evening at sumo,” Trump said.
Additionally, Trump tweeted while in Japan, “North Korea fired off some small weapons which disturbed some of my people and others but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me and also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual and worse.” Trump sided with a brutal dictator and disparaged an American vice president and senator on foreign soil. How shameful!
Trump did nothing of significance in Japan. He golfed, ate, attended five sumo matches and gave out his trophy. How are any of those things more important than staying at home on Memorial Day and honoring those who kept America free?
Kathy Bruyere
Port Charlotte
