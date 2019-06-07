Editor:
Sock it to POTUS! Sock it to POTUS! Sock it to POTUS! Just like the old "Laugh In" skits — Sock it to me!
This time it's the free press, MSM, CNN, etc., laying it on the U.S. president non-stop; a media obsession to harass and obstruct.
But it ain't working. There's little public trust or credibility left within the U.S. news media. There's enough other legit news sources around to chose from.
God bless America.
Alan P. Lessman
Punta Gorda
