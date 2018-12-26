Editor:
The Dec. 20 front page article entitled, "There are more manatees than we thought," by Craig Pittman of the Tampa Bay Times is confusing.
In the first paragraph, he states: "More manatees ... more than 700 have died this year, mostly from red tide and being hit by boats."
Later on in the article, he states: "Meanwhile the Red Tide algae bloom has been blamed for the deaths of 207 manatees ... (117 have been run over by speeding boaters)."
So, which is it? Facts, please.
Trudy Yukl
Englewood
