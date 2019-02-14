Editor:
Recently, I got connected to sewer. My bill was only in the $20/$26 amount. Remember this is what I drink, wash, etc. Sewer connected.
My bill now is in the mid $60's every month and exactly the same. I'm sure the same amount of water is not the same as I received monthly. It's hard to believe sewer service is more expensive than the water I consume and maintain my cleanliness with among other duties.
A reply would be appreciated to this veteran.
Jerome S. Sherman
Port Charlotte
