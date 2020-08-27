Editor:
U.S. Postal Service facts not fiction: Provided by a 35-year career employee.
A little history first, in accordance with the provisions of the Postal Reorganization Act (PRA), the U.S. Postal Service began operations July 1, 1971, succeeding the cabinet-level Post Office Department established in 1792. The PRA established the Postal Service as an "independent establishment of the executive branch of the government of the United States" with the mandate to offer a "fundamental service" to the nation "at fair and reasonable rates." The Postal Service receives no subsides from the government. It is a Congressional regulatory problem. Throwing more cash at the problem will not fix it.
1. The "distinct" difference in mail-in ballots. 2. The processing and delivery of the mailed ballot.
1. A "Universal" ballot mailed to all residents is problematic in that it fails to validate the actual registered voter prior to mailing and perform proper vetting upon receipt by the election officials. In contrast the "absentee" ballot is requested by the registered voter, completed, returned and validated upon receipt by the official election process.
2. The Postal Service collects processes and delivers more than 471 million pieces of mail each and every day. The volume of "mail-in" ballots is not a handling issue for the Postal Service. Increasing the funding is not going to improve the "mail-in ballot" collection, processing and delivery by the Postal Service. This is purely a false narrative communicated to the American people through media outlets by the Democratic controlled Congress.
Daniel G. Reiss
Punta Gorda
