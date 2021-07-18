Editor:
A recent letter (July 3) offered an absolute (“Once and for all…") claim that we live in a constitutional republic, not “any … form of democracy.” It’s not that simple.
A republic – which we are – is a form of government. A democracy – which we are as well – is an ideology that steers how a government is run. We are a constitutional republic that requires representatives to be empowered by a majority or plurality of voters - a democratic principle. In our history we’ve moved closer to our democratic ideals - otherwise ex-slaves and women would never have achieved the vote.
How else does the U.S. serve democratic ideals? Citizens participate in government and commit to free and fair elections in which all citizens have the right to vote. We also protect human rights and honor the rule of law. These are hallmarks of democracies, not necessarily republics. History is full of examples of powerful republics ruled by oppressive minorities that deny the majority a voice and don’t protect human rights. In our own country we had the antebellum South. The Nazis, a minority, seized power and suppressed the vote. Iran and others are theocratic republics.
The will of the majority may not always be right but rule by a minority that isn’t legitimately empowered by democratic process can never be right because it is a fundamentally flawed - un-American - concept. We may operate as a republic, but we are also by our ideology - thank goodness - a democracy.
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.