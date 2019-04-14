Editor:

Reading with interest the article on Harborview Road concerning state funding and highway designation,.

I am currently dismayed with the lack of true transparency on this project. Specifically, I and others noted the lack of local government representation at the last hearing. We are concerned with lack of details on basics of the project.

While Harborview can use some upgrades, I strongly question the scope of this project and the magnitude of intrusion that is not being revealed and discussed. Beyond the very large width being pushed, there is no conversation concerning lighting installed (light pollution) that will effect some homes and neighborhoods. There is limited foresight on noise created (noise pollution) and what is discussed is nowhere close to what the reality will be when the natural-scaping is removed to create the large width desired. The proposal has two sidewalks on either side. Why?

While many of us are not against improving Harborview Road, we are against creating a highway. We are against been given two options, the Pinto or the BMW. There should have been a middle ground proposal that allows improvement and safety for vehicles, walking pedestrians and bicycles.

Take a look at Kings Highway with two sidewalks and count the people walking on them.

I hope I am wrong and someone is listening (Hello! Local government! Please listen.) But it appears the governments are just "going through the checkbox list of requirement so they can move to the next step).

Greg Taylor

Port Charlotte

