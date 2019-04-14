Editor:
Reading with interest the article on Harborview Road concerning state funding and highway designation,.
I am currently dismayed with the lack of true transparency on this project. Specifically, I and others noted the lack of local government representation at the last hearing. We are concerned with lack of details on basics of the project.
While Harborview can use some upgrades, I strongly question the scope of this project and the magnitude of intrusion that is not being revealed and discussed. Beyond the very large width being pushed, there is no conversation concerning lighting installed (light pollution) that will effect some homes and neighborhoods. There is limited foresight on noise created (noise pollution) and what is discussed is nowhere close to what the reality will be when the natural-scaping is removed to create the large width desired. The proposal has two sidewalks on either side. Why?
While many of us are not against improving Harborview Road, we are against creating a highway. We are against been given two options, the Pinto or the BMW. There should have been a middle ground proposal that allows improvement and safety for vehicles, walking pedestrians and bicycles.
Take a look at Kings Highway with two sidewalks and count the people walking on them.
I hope I am wrong and someone is listening (Hello! Local government! Please listen.) But it appears the governments are just "going through the checkbox list of requirement so they can move to the next step).
Greg Taylor
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.