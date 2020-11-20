Editor:
Up front aside: I love 11-19 letter-writer's idea for a Melbourne site food truck (or kiosk?) court, and harborside sit down and park. Maybe boat storage can be worked in too. Charlotte County citizens should retain ownership, and lease all space. regardless of usage.
In the same Sun issue, I learned of Florida Rights of Nature, Inc. in Joseph Bonsia's piece. A little more research showed that five Florida counties, including neighboring Lee, have adopted the RON platform. Charlotte needs to look hard at this. I think many do not realize the paradigm shift in every modality of living that Covid-19 has imposed, permanently. Gotta do it different now; adapt. Think of it as an opportunity sent from God.
The ways we develop are killing Florida's hydrology, environment, and habitat. We build around them, and isolate sections. Vast contiguous 'wild' areas need to surround and wind through self-contained hamlets and neighborhoods for quality of life. Hey, Trump supporter here.. (Biden won) and this really does cut across all political lines. Republicans, like me, decided Nikki Fried's election. (I think the age of the partisan is waning.)
To digress, case in point: the contiguous sprawling Philadelphia Fairmount Park 'system', comprised of several connected parks in all corners of the city. A figment of Franklin's, these were preserved in 1910. I grew up around the 2,000-plus acre Pennypack & Tookany parks.
I cannot express how those parks running through a real typical walkable neigborhood enriched my life, knowledge, and imagination.
Bill Kitsch
Punta Gorda
