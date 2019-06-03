Editor:
While I agree with the individual who thought the president should have been in the U.S. on Memorial Day, I wonder where that person's outraged patriotism was when New York passed a budget providing $27 million for illegals' college tuition while providing zero in aid for the children of fallen American heroes.
Or when the California legislature just passed a law giving free health insurance to illegals to be paid for by citizens who are struggling to pay for their own insurance.
Seems to me patriotism should involve support and respect for our fallen heroes, for the law-abiding citizens whose taxes pay government salaries and who are the backbone of this country.
We need elected officials who demonstrate this kind of patriotism and whose only purpose is to better our country, not continually work to disenfranchise 63 million voters.
Sally Meier
North Port
