Editor:
We knew, or can surmise, that the administration has attempted to put a halt on the notion of a free press! There even have been dust ups with his favorite network, Fox! We knew that despite Trump’s rants on the release of the Mueller Report, there was great coverage on the print and media press and the report itself, which was vindicated in the end!
This is not about Mueller! It is the war on the press, which remains steady! Funny the UK press face more difficulty in their country, but I should note, members of the press have faced jail here! Yet, take a look at Russia, where journalists face death!
Closer or not, we have the death of Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident! Basically, we took no action! We know that like Russia, many Saudi journalists are in prison or dead! The above journalist was murdered on Turkish soil, which is a crime against international law, but Turkey, too, is bad with its journalists!
We have seen many attacks on the press here — some warranted and more not warranted! The United States needs some guarantees for our continued press freedoms! The U.S. needs a Shield Law to protect those who are probable press whistleblowers! We also need to review the Espionage Act of 1917!
Perhaps this newspaper can supply more!
Bill Weightman
North Port
