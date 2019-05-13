Editor:
Recent letters regarding sidewalks in Rotonda are interesting. One resident indicated she wouldn’t spend a dime for sidewalks in our community. It’s comical that “no Rotonda sidewalks” petitions were solicited by walking paths (sidewalks) on Parade Circle — go figure.
Streets within Rotonda Circle have less traffic than Boundary Boulevard or Rotonda Circle. Residents can walk or bike within their neighborhood, getting to the walking/bike paths without danger. Not true for these two streets. Except for sidewalks near the school on Boundary, there are few walkers — too dangerous.
Both highly trafficked streets are circular with the optical illusion that the lane you are driving in appears larger than the adjacent lane. We’ve had two broken mirrors by our mail box. Another issue is the number of service and delivery vehicles parked on the street, making navigating around them dangerous. The understood procedure is to wait behind the vehicle until oncoming traffic clears and proceed. It’s ignored by many. On Boundary, you must walk or bike dodging traffic getting to the safety of sidewalks or bike lanes on the Rotonda Boulevards. All of Boundary needs sidewalks.
Our mandatory HOA is the largest in Florida. Is there a future plan? Repaving should be a forward-looking project. What will Rotonda look like in 2040? We should not repave for current conditions, but project to what we need in the future. We will be totally built out with the changing traffic patterns and need wider streets, bike lanes and sidewalks.
Andy Leonard
Rotonda West
