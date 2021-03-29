Editor:
Both of your previous letter writers addressing the cost of gasoline in the U.S. and Canada, need to do better research. In the USA a gallon of gas equals 3.78541178 liters. Canada uses the Imperial gallon, which equals 4.54609 liters. To compare prices you not only have to do the currency conversion, you have to compare prices liter to liter. Does someone want to do the arithmetic?
Phyllis Ohlstein
Punta Gorda
