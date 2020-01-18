Editor:
The letter printed Monday, Jan. 13, “Can Obamacare Just Go Away” is shortsighted and misleading. While it is a fact that insurance companies are suing the government to recoup $12 billion in losses, there is more to the story.
Those fortunate enough to have had coverage through an employer until they reached Medicare age understandably don’t relate to those who may be uninsured through no fault of their own. The fact is, that prior to 2010, insurers could deny coverage or raise premiums because of a preexisting condition.
Having worked as an RN and case manager for more than 30 years, I witnessed the results when diabetics were unable to afford insulin. I saw people with mental illness, including depression, go untreated. I saw babies born without prenatal care because those babies were considered “preexisting conditions.”
The cost of prevention is minimal compared to the cost of disability, or a stay in neonatal intensive care. Incarceration, a common “treatment” for the mentally ill costs taxpayers plenty.
It was due to the ACA that many uninsured were able to get affordable plans. Suddenly, those with diabetes, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, copd, and other pre-existing conditions were able to see a doctor, get medications, and to have hope.
By the way, the ACA did not adversely affect Medicare. The AARP reported that Medicare would become stronger once the ACA was in full swing, adding additional protections. The individual mandate did not apply to Medicare recipients because they were already insured.
Eileen Vorbach Collins
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.