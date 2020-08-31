Editor:
Upon reading Robert Koehler’s opinion piece on the atomic bomb in WWII, I cannot but wonder if Koehler has bothered to read any history of those events, instead engaging in hand-wringing over those events before segueing into a promotion of progressive causes.
Koehler fails to mention the experiences of Allied forces on Okinawa where most Japanese troops chose to fight to the death and civilians committed suicide out of devotion to their emperor, considered a deity. Allied command knew casualties on both sides would be enormous with an invasion of the Japanese home island and that the Japanese government had decreed that Allied POWs, around 100,000 prisoners, were to be executed in the event of such an invasion. The Japanese government had refused surrender and was preparing for invasion. The atomic bomb attacks saved the lives of countless people on both sides.
How did all this come about, could it be “the birth of humankind’s transcendence of moral sanity” as the author dramatically declares? No, it was a direct result of Japanese imperial aggression and conquest across SE Asia and the Pacific. Perhaps the author should’ve instead written about the dark parts of the human psyche that lead to aggression against others, from the micro to macro, instead of engaging in the usual whining on the anniversary of the events that decisively ended the bloodiest conflict ever known.
Benton Hester
Port Charlotte
