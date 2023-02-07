Mosaic’s paid advertorial of Feb. 4th is another example of this company’s misinformation program. Charlotte County has our own water quality problems, and they must be dealt with. But that’s a separate issue (a smokescreen) than the problem we all should understand: the threat that phosphate mining presents to our livelihoods and our economy.
Phosphate mining’s history shows that, even when compliant with permits and regulations, their operations threaten our drinking water and the estuaries that are the economic engine for our lifestyles, tourism, and fishing industries. The fact is that no matter the “reasonable assurances” Mosaic provides to FDEP or any other regulating body, bad things have happened. Sink holes and leaks have poisoned surface waters and aquifers. The trend is for catastrophic events like Hurricane Ian to increase in frequency, raising the risk even more. The only way to assure the protection of the land, water and people of DeSoto and Charlotte counties from toxic spills and water contamination is by not mining.
Charlotte’s commissioners recognize that we cannot mine phosphates (and enjoy the jobs and corporate profits the mining creates) and assure safe drinking water and long-term economic prosperity. The economic choice is clear: we should not allocate our precious land to phosphate mining. The commission did well to vote to ban phosphate mining in Charlotte County last year, and they did well to pass a resolution in support of DeSoto’s county's 2018 denial of Mosaic's rezone application for phosphate mining. Those are the facts.
