Mosaic’s mercenary letter suggesting data should carry the day was laughable. According to FLPR data from their industry, there have been 30 Peace River phosphate spills.
The 1967 and 1971 phosphate spills eliminated seagrasses from the river, the building blocks of an estuary. They finished off the commercial fishing industry, the economic base that built Punta Gorda. In a 1971 lawsuit, a Fish & Game scientist testified that the phosphate spill killed 90% of the marine life in the 106-mile-long Peace River. Hardee, DeSoto, and Charlotte commissioners were furious with the industry then. Today, our non-profits are joining CHNEP and Mote in accepting Mosaic look-away money.
Good for Commissioner Tiseo saying he wouldn’t be "steamrolled by the powerful and influential."
That attitude was established by grassroots clean water organizations in 2018, when the people convinced DeSoto commissioners to stop Mosaic’s expansion. In dozens of hearings and workshops since, not a single citizen testified that continuing to kill the Peace River and endangering the economies of downstream counties was a good idea.
DeSoto abolished Mosaic's days of working in the shadows at empty commission hearings. They are now met by enraged Floridians. Septic tanks? How about the 27 million gallons of toxic brew pumped daily into the Peace River by Mosaic (data: they don’t test for all the bad things)? The estuary clam, oyster, and fiddler crab kills, or schools of mullet no longer seen in the Peace River like they have since the beginning of time are not a coincidence.
