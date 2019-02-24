Editor:
In July 2018 the Board of County Commissioners of DeSoto County voted to deny Mosaic’s request to rezone 14,000 acres from farming to mining. Mosaic has requested an appeal to dispute this resolution. The date for this public mediation is Wednesday, April 3, beginning at 9 a.m. in the DeSoto Administration Building, 1st Floor Boardroom, 201 East Oak St., Arcadia.
Charlotte County definitely has an environmental interest in any decision concerning Mosaic, especially for a county that borders us.
I would strongly urge Charlotte County citizens, organized groups, and elected officials (Punta Gorda City Council members and county commissioners) to attend this important meeting.
Jane Merriam
Punta Gorda
