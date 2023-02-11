I would like to comment on the Mosaic statement published in the Feb. 4th Daily Sun claiming the Charlotte County commissioners’ resolution against phosphate mining “reckless.” Phosphate mining in the Peace River watershed is an exposure to environmental disaster and the intent of the resolution was to defuse that ticking time bomb.
The phosphate industry killed 90% of the fish in the Peace River with a phosphate spill in 1971. Mosaic operations have expanded significantly since then. A repeat of the 1971 event could utterly destroy the Peace River watershed. Only by eliminating phosphate strip mining can this exposure be eliminated.
In my professional career I worked with mining operations worldwide world and I chaired national committees that developed some of the regulations that mining companies operate under. Mines aspire to be “good citizens” by maximizing safety. However, my experience shows that due to the nature of mining operations, sooner or later accidents will happen.
Mosaic says they are operating under “the latest regulations and standards” and therefore their operations are safe. Strip mining has an inherent potential for accidents. As an example, the U.S. Mine Safety Health Administration reports 22 miners died in the U.S. in 2022. The locations where these unfortunate deaths occurred were also operating under the “latest” controls.
The phosphate industry might have been a good thing for Florida 75 years ago, but it does not fit into our tourist-based economy. Rather than expanding, Mosaic should acknowledge the current circumstance in Florida and begin planning an exit strategy.
