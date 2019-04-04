Editor:
What a really bad look it is for (host) Punta Gorda city officials approving CHNEP accepting money from Mosaic Fertilizer, LLC.
The phosphate industry’s 30 spills in the Peace River since 1935 had previous city councils and county commissions suing the phosphate industry because of years of devastation the area experienced environmentally, economically and tourist-wise. Now, just 24 miles upstream, Mosaic is attempting to move operations to a DeSoto property that straddles Horse Creek that supplies water to parts of three counties. They plan up to seven toxic waste settling ponds, like those from Polk and Hardee that caused so many spills down the Peace River.
According to their website, CHNP is: "Taking measures to identify hazards, assess vulnerability and risks, investigate options, and plan and implement actions before a catastrophe occurs avoids having to pay for even more expensive damages and remedial actions later."
Really? Then CHNEP failed miserably the last 24 years.
Let’s look at just the 1971 phosphate spill that killed in excess of 90 percent of the fish in the 110-mile Peace River (state biologist testimony). Or Mosaic's 2016 accident dumping 215 million gallons of radioactive toxins into our aquifer.
Why has CHNEP failed to assess this vulnerability in any significant way? If they can’t identify the industry that created the worst fish kill in the recorded history of the Peace River, yet can accept money from it, do we need them around anyway? You can fool some of the people some of the time …
Paul DeGaeta
Punta Gorda
