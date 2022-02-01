As a corn farmer of 45 years the input costs to produce a bushel of feed stock corn was always on my families' radar. As a member of the NCGA, National Corn Growers Association, I am proud to see them question the largest producer of corn fertilizer, Mosaic.
NCGA signed and sent a letter supported by 23 states taking this corporation to task for tariffs imposed in March by the "U.S. International trade commission" at the company's request. Input fertilizer costs have since skyrocketed. Over the last year nitrogen costs have doubled. The letter highlighted “the stranglehold Mosaic placed on farmers and co-ops" and considers Mosaic a monopoly that needs to be stopped. The tariffs imposed have stopped imports of fertilizers and Mosaic has directly profited immensely, at the producers' expense from the ITC ruling.
Thank you Charlotte County commissioners and DeSoto County for taking a stand against this giant monopoly. Mosaic's response pretty much says it all. And Tim Ritichie keep up the good fight. My last breath will be to say corn or food produced fuels like “ethanol" are not green and not good for the environment. It takes 1 pound of nitrogen to produce 1 bushel of corn. But that's for another time.
One word "Hypoxia.” This article took information from the SoutheastFarmPress.com Jan. 19th edition. "Corn Growers join effort to bring fertilizer prices down." Corporate responsibility is a community action not a protect the stockholder action.
