Experiencing the first Charlotte County Water Quality Summit, a group of us from Peace River/Charlotte Harbor Environmental Awareness Group haven’t been back.
For years local captains, fishermen and residents have been at various hearings identifying reasons for events like the red tide outbreak last March, at the mouth of the Peace River with none present on SW Florida’s Coast or Gulf.
Jennifer Hecker of the Central and Heartland National Estuary now runs the group that arrived in 1995 when the EPA touted the Peace River, “One of the cleanest bodies of water in America.” Now look at it. She once claimed to me she wasn’t aware there were ever seagrasses in the Peace River. In 1995, I volunteered on CHNEP’s Citizens Advisory Committee and pushed to study the effects of phosphate spills, like 1967 and 1971 that destroyed the river and its seagrasses. The then director, bowed to industry panelists and wouldn’t allow the question.
One of our county commissioners at the first summit did the same by censoring a dozen question cards that never got to the panel. And, again yesterday: “County officials tried to redirect questions about phosphate industry company Mosaic, saying it was beyond the scope of the presenters.”
It always will be: Mocaic is a decade’s long financial donor to MOTE and CHNEP. They have their people or influence on county, city and waterboard commissions, on CHNEP’s board and spread “Mosaid look away money” to area non-profits. Mosaic has been a sponsor of the summit, too.
