Editor:

I would like to take a moment to talk about our mosquito control over here in Grove City. We have had a real problem getting mosquito control to spray over here for about two years now. I call to let them know that it’s really bad and, they send someone out who, put a little flyer on my door saying, "we haven’t detected any problem."

Well I can’t even go in my yard, or walk my dog at the park without getting bit up badly. So, I feel the person who "was supposed to check”, just went from their truck to my door and back to the truck without walking around for a while to really check. Now I haven’t seen or heard a helicopter or trucks spraying, like I said for two years. Now, all I’m asking is quit lying to me and get that whirlybird in the air. Please! Signed itchy scratchy.

Mark Chekos

Grove City

