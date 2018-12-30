Editor:
The biggest fact that Trump seems to overlook is that the majority of this country does not want to pay for his wall.
By trying to please the minority and not listening to the advice of his professional advisers, he is electing to have a government shutdown of extended length and withdrawing troops from Syria and Afghanistan -- very reckless moves for the entire country and our allies.
What is just as reprehensible is the attitude of Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania who thinks that, with a government shutdown, federal workers would not need the money to make ends meet. What an arrogant and useless politician.
The days of the Republicans, and particularly Russian-compromised Trump, are numbered. It could not happen soon enough. The majority of Americans are sick of the turmoil that is being created on a daily basis.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
